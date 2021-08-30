Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

