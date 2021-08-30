Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 4,167 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.

Novavax stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,948. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.