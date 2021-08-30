Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 296.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 141.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

