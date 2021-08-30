Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.74

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $80.70, with a volume of 6732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

Several analysts recently commented on NVZMY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

