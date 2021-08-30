NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of NRG Energy worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG opened at $45.07 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.