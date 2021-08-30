NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Head to Head Survey

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NRG Energy alerts:

This table compares NRG Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.09 billion 1.21 $510.00 million $2.40 18.78 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 2.08 $1.23 billion $0.85 8.82

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NRG Energy. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. NRG Energy pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 5.90% 32.21% 3.64% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.69% 7.45% 3.09%

Risk and Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NRG Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 1 3 1 3.00 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $50.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus target price of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. The Corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.