Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JGH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.19. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

