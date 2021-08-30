Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in August

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.