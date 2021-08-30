Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 41.4% in August

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JRI stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

