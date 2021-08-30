Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Up 0.9%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. 86 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.