NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Up 1.8%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 32,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 112,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuZee by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

