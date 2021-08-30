NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. NV5 Global posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,737 shares of company stock worth $7,758,421. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

