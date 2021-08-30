NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $227.68

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.68 and last traded at $227.55, with a volume of 992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,043 shares of company stock worth $90,626,554 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

