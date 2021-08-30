NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Sells $5,822,550.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NXPI stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.64. 1,139,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,780. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

