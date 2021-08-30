NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 5.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.71. 32,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $226.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

