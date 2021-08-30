NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.64. 62,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,877. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $226.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

