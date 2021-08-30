O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,219 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $83.07 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

