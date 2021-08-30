O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,745 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of UGI opened at $46.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

