O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.