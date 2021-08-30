O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFT opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

