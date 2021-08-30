O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total transaction of $2,091,999.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,723,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,048,271.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,252 shares of company stock worth $69,481,046. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.42 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

