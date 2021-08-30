O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $285.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

