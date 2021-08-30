O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $385,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

STC opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.82. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $64.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

