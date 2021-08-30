O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDFC opened at $233.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

