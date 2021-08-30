O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.01 on Monday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

