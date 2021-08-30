O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.