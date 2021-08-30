O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

