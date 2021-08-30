O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 763,675 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,294,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

