O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,891 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,809 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

