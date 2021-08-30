Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Short Interest Update

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,185,821 shares of company stock worth $489,248,692 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.54. 21,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,789. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

