Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.40

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1211103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 300,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

