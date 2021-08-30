Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $25.25. 10,710,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.