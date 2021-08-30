Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

