OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

