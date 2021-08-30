Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.51. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.