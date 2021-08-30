Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 222.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

ODFL traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.78. The company had a trading volume of 438,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $292.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

