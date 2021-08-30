Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $293.04

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.04 and last traded at $293.03, with a volume of 5271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

