Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. 29.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPOF stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

