Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.