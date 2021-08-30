Omni (OMNI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00007790 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,257 coins and its circulating supply is 562,941 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

