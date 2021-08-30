Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Omnicell worth $37,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

