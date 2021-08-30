OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OMRNY stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. OMRON has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

