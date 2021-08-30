OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
OMRNY stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. OMRON has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
