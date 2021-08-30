One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OSS opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

