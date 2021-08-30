OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,087,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

