Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,222 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $34.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

