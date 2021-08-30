Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 699 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 116,599 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 168,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $158.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $187.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.