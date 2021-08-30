Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 835 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $44,428,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,328,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $423.35 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.46. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.