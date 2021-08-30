Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 712.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 362,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $46,349,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $140.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

