Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 19.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $82.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 264.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

