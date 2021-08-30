Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $225.94 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

